Pictured is Wrinkles the puppy, who is available at the Humane Society's Berman Center in Westland. (Photo: Facebook)

The Michigan Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees at its centers after rescuing dozens of canines from a dog-fighting ring, officials say.

The Humane Society's cruelty investigation team, working alongside the Detroit Police Department, rescued 35 dogs Friday in an ongoing dog-fighting investigation.

The shelter is waiving fees, hoping to move dogs into forever homes and free up space.

"Our generous board of directors has stepped up to cover all adoption fees at all adoption centers!" the humane society posted on Facebook. "To help ease the strain on our shelter teams as we begin to care for these dogs, we need to move as many of our adoptable animals into forever homes as soon as possible."

The Humane Society has adoption centers in:

Detroit, 7887 Chrysler Drive, Detroit

Rochester Hills, 3600 W. Auburn Road, Rochester Hills

Westland, 900 N. Newburgh Road, Westland

Please note that the adoption facility in Detroit only has cats at this time. Find out which animals are available to adopt through www.michiganhumane.org/pet-adoption/.

