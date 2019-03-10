A 58-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being struck by an Amtrak train near the Kalamazoo Station located on North Burdick Street. (Photo: Google Street View)

A 58-year-old Kalamazoo man was in stable condition in Bronson Methodist Hospital after an Amtrak train struck him near the Kalamazoo Transportation Center at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Witnesses said, and video available in the area confirmed, the man had walked too close to the track, police said.

While allegedly trespassing on Amtrak property, police said the man disregarded flashing warning lights, a sounding air horn and gates that descended at an intersection.

The train traveled at low speeds and began to stop, with the emergency braking system activated, when the man failed to stop.

Police did not release his name and said an investigation was continuing.

Anyone having information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/10/kalamazoo-man-amtrak-train/3125353002/