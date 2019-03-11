Oil pipeline operator Enbridge moves under the Mackinac Bridge on their way to inspect their controversial Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Using an autonomous underwater vehicle and a roving underwater vehicle over several days, the entire five-mile-long pipeline, which rests on supports along the bottom of Lake Michigan, will have been covered by both sonar and visual means. (Photo: John L. Russell, Special to Detroit News, John L. Russell, Special to Detr)

Lansing – Republicans made “critical mistakes” in a recent law creating an authority to pave the way for construction of a Mackinac Straits tunnel that would house a replacement for Enbridge's Line 5 oil and gas pipeline, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is reviewing the legality of the December 2018 law, as requested by Whitmer, and is expected to issue a formal opinion within the next month.

Business and environmental groups agree that at least one aspect of the law is unconstitutional — a requirement that members of the new tunnel authority serve six-year terms. But they disagree over whether that flaw should invalidate the entire statute, according to documents obtained by The Detroit News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Snyder and legislative Republicans “pushed through” the controversial measure before Whitmer took office, “because they know that I don’t support keeping that pipeline in the water" while the tunnel is built, the governor said Friday during a community event at Northeast Elementary School in Jackson.

“Like anything, when you rush, you make mistakes, and the last governor and the Legislature, I believe, made some critical mistakes,” she added.

Nessel invited feedback on the law as her office reviews legal questions posed by Whitmer. As first reported by MLive, the attorney general received responses from business groups, environmental organizations, a Western Michigan University law school student and the Straits of Mackinac Alliance.

The powerful Michigan Chamber of Commerce, which supports the tunnel plan and continued operation of the oil and gas pipeline, acknowledged the law “likely violates” the state Constitution by requiring members of the newly created authority to serve six-year terms.

The Michigan Constitution prohibits board terms that exceed four years, a provision designed to discourage governors from binding their successors to appointments for the duration of a four-year term.

The new law “was an intentional end-run attempt to preclude the incoming governor from appointing new board members within her four-year constitutional term,” said James Olson and Elizabeth Kirkwood from For Love of Water, an environmental organization that has called for the state to shut down Line 5.

The requirement of six-year terms amounts to “blatant disregard of a clear constitutional mandate (and) reflects the haste and careless disregard for the law exhibited by the lame-duck Legislature and Governor Snyder,” said the Environmental Law & Policy Center and National Wildlife Federation.

But the rest of the law should stand, said Chamber of Commerce attorney Gary Gordon, who argued the provision that created six-year terms for tunnel authority members “may be severed” without invalidating the whole law.

The Legislature intended to create a utility corridor that would be operated by the authority, Gordon said. It also spelled out duties of members, and “each of these provisions can function alone and be given effect without regard to the length of the board member’s term of office,” he wrote in a letter to Nessel’s office.

Gordon noted then-Attorney General Mike Cox addressed a similar issue in a 2005 opinion after the Legislature expanded the Michigan Historical Commission and granted six-year terms to some members. In that case, Cox said members should be held to the four-year term allowed under the Constitution and the flawed provisions did not affect the larger law.

But the Mackinac Straits Utility Corridor should not be viewed the same as the Michigan Historical Commission because it has already taken “legally binding actions that committed state public trust resources for 99 years to benefit a private purpose,” FLOW said.

As such, the Michigan Supreme Court “should strike down all legal agreements entered into by the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority board,” the environmental group argued.

Dempsy writes: "The agreement announced October 3 between Gov. Rick Snyder and Line 5 operator Enbridge will keep the existing pipelines running for at least another 7 to 10 years with no assurance that his dream tunnel under the Straits will ever be built." (Photo: National Wildlife Federation, National Wildlife Federation)

The Attorney General’s office is expected to issue its formal legal opinion on the tunnel authority law “within the next three or four weeks — tops,” said Nessel spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, is a vocal supporter of the tunnel project. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, is "confident that the legislation passed last term is sound," a spokeswoman previously said.

The chamber, in arguments submitted to Nessel, made the case for the continued operation of Line 5 and said agreements between the new corridor authority, the state and Enbridge recognize that “paramount public interest.”

The 1953 pipeline “serves important public needs by providing substantial volumes of propane to Michigan citizens, particularly during cold winters like that which we all are now enduring,” the chamber said.

“Line 5 also transports essential products, including Michigan-produced oil to refineries, thereby supporting not only our State’s energy needs, but also our businesses and economy.”

But environmental groups argue the tunnel authority law violates several provisions of the Michigan Constitution, not just the six-year term rule.

The National Wildlife Federation accused the chamber of “parroting” what it called a “misconception repeatedly advanced by Enbridge and its allies” that there are no viable alternatives to the pipeline's public service, including delivery of propane to the Upper Peninsula.

“The evidence demonstrates that the real paramount public importance for the state of Michigan is to immediately stop the flow of petroleum products through the Mackinac Straits,” the environmental group said.

“The risks to the State are enormous and the benefits are negligible. The tunnel proposal worsens the risks without increasing the minimal benefits to the state because it allows the existing pipelines to continue in operation.”

Attorneys from the Environmental Law & Policy Center and the National Wildlife Federation argue the 2018 law also violates the Title-Object Clause of the Michigan Constitution, which usually requires laws to be focused around one purpose.

The new statute wrote the utility authority into an existing law that created the separate Mackinac Bridge authority.

“There is nothing about a new Corridor Authority that will acquire, construct and operate an underground oil tunnel that necessarily relates to the Bridge Authority,” the environmental attorneys wrote.

The 2018 statute also amended the 1950 law by changing or enlarging the powers of the bridge authority without republishing the original version, as required under the Michigan Constitution, the group argued.

The law “adds a sweeping array of issues wholly unrelated to transportation or to the Mackinac Bridge, without republishing the very act that defines the scope of the MBA’s authority,” National Wildlife Federation attorneys said.

The chamber disagreed, telling Nessel the law did not violate constitutional provisions designed to ensure lawmakers and the public understand the scope of bills that are voted on. That discourages deception in the form of unrelated or unknown provisions slipped into legislation.

Legislators who voted for or against the 2018 law “were not misled into believing that ACT 359 was anything other than an enactment designed to support the development of a utility tunnel under the Straits that would house (among other utilities) a replacement Line 5,” said Gordon, the chamber attorney.

“The broad and singular purpose of the statute to promote the operation of a tunnel connecting the two Michigan peninsulas is clearly stated in its title,” he added.

Nessel’s opinion — whether she upholds the law or finds it unconstitutional — is sure to spark additional legal challenges over the fate of the pipeline and planned utility corridor.

An attorney general’s opinion is “binding on all agencies of the state unless set aside by a court,” said Robert Sedler, a constitutional expert and distinguished professor at Wayne State University Law School.

Sedler declined to talk specifics of the Line 5 case because he will be providing pro-bono advice to Nessel’s office on some legal opinions.

Whitmer said Nessel’s opinion will help her understand what her gubernatorial authority is in relation to tunnel agreements codified under Snyder.

“I believe we need to get the oil out of the water at the earliest possible moment, and I’m going to do everything in my rights to make sure that happens,” she said.

