The 664-foot freighter Manitoulin is the last ship through Michigan's Soo Locks before they closed for winter. The ship approached the locks around 9 p.m. Tuesday, passing through before the locks' midnight Jan. 15 deadline. (Photo: MLive.com)

Washington — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed spending over $75.3 million toward upgrading the Soo Locks next year — a significant investment toward the project's long-awaited construction.

The Army Corps proposed the Soo Locks funding Tuesday as part of a $4.8 billion Army Civil Works program for the budget year starting Oct. 1.

A replacement lock in Sault Ste. Marie was first authorized by Congress in 1986 but had been stalled for decades until President Donald Trump took an interest following an April 2018 trip to Michigan. The lock complex on the St. Mary's River connects Lake Superior to the lower Great Lakes.

Plans call for a new 1,200-foot-long lock to mirror the 49-year-old Poe lock, which is the only one of the four shipping locks that can handle the largest freighters carrying 89 percent of the cargo through the corridor.

A new lock would provide redundancy, so cargo could keep moving in the case of an unexpected outage of the Poe. In August 2015, the smaller MacArthur lock experienced mechanical problems that shut it for nearly two weeks, delaying 103 ships a total of 166 hours, among other effects, according to the Army Corps.

The lock project gained traction last year after the Army Corps released a new economic analysis that allowed the new lock to finally compete for construction funding.

The Army Corps last fall allocated an initial $32 million toward the project for design and some pre-construction work.

The process of building the replacement lock is expected to take seven to 10 years, requiring additional funds appropriated each year, after Congress reauthorized the project last fall.

The Army Corps said in November that initial work to support the new lock would include deepening the upstream channel to accommodate modern vessels.

A group of senators on the Great Lakes Task Force had asked the Army Corps in September to include $74 million in its fiscal 2019 work plan and $92 million for its 2020 budget request for the lock upgrade.

Michigan Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, had both signed the letter. Stabenow co-chairs the task force.

National security experts and economists have warned about the bottleneck that could result from a sustained closure of the Poe lock, crippling the supply chain for steel production and manufacturing across the country.

A report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2015 found no alternative transportation mode exists for getting iron ore from Minnesota mines to steel mills on the lower Great Lakes.

The same study concluded the Poe lock is a weak link in the North American industrial economy, and an unplanned, six-month closure could plunge the U.S. economy into recession, costing up to 11 million jobs.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/12/army-corps-budgets-soo-locks-construction-money/3133830002/