Man killed in auger accident at western Michigan farm
Montcalm Township – Authorities say a man drilling holes in the ground at a western Michigan farm died after his clothes were caught in a powerful auger.
The accident occurred Monday night in Montcalm County’s Montcalm Township, 40 miles northeast of Grand Rapids. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Fruchey died at the scene.
Investigators say Fruchey was drilling holes in the ground near a sheep barn to relieve flooding from melting snow. His wife found him around 7 p.m.
