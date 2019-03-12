A Michigan State University student has died while vacationing in Puerto Rico, school officials confirmed Tuesday.

Local media reported that Yuze "Frank" Wang, a 24-year-old senior originally from China, drowned after jumping at the Gozalandia waterfall in San Sebastian on March 1.

MSU did not have other details on the death, which remains under investigation, deputy spokeswoman Heather Young said.

Wang was a student athletics recreational assistant at the university and joined the staff in 2015, according to an MSU death notices page.

He studied supply chain and was involved in some of the international student organizations on campus, Young said.

A memorial was held Monday night at the MSU Alumni Chapel, the school's Office of Cultural & Academic Transitions reported on its Facebook page.

News of the death came after another Michigan college student died on spring break abroad.

Ahmed Altaii, 19, died after falling off the balcony Friday at the GR Solaris Cancun Hotel, according to the Municipal Secretariat of Public Security and Transit, as quoted in the Yucatan Times.

A GoFundMe page launched to help with funeral costs has raised more than $12,000.

