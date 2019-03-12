Kalamazoo – Streets have been closed in downtown Kalamazoo after a shooting at a plasma donation center.

According to Portage Department of Public Safety's Facebook page, a Kalamazoo officer was shot Tuesday, but was expected to be ok.

There is "no current risk to the community from the suspect involved that we are aware of at this time," the department said.

No one at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was immediately available to speak to The Associated Press.

The gunfire happened in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and N. Burdick Street in Kalamazoo.

Lisa Walterhouse, an employee at the Biomat USA plasma center, tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that police responded after a former employee entered the building and fired shots.

