Tivers expected to reach near or above flood stage include the Chippewa River in Mount Pleasant. After more than seven inches of rain fell overnight, June 26, 2017, the Chippewa River flowed over Meridian Road in Mount Pleasant. (Photo: Yanick Litwiller / AP)

The National Weather Service has released a flood outlook for rivers and streams in west Michigan for later this week as temperatures rise, snowfall melts and several chances for rain are expected across southeast Michigan.

Temperatures in Metro Detroit are expected to reach 50 with showers likely before 2 p.m. Wednesday and a high of 60 Thursday before they dip again Friday, with a high of 47 expected. Saturday's high is expected to be 37, the National Weather Service says.

Rain is likely Thursday with a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. and again Thursday night.

Rivers expected to reach near or above flood stage include the Chippewa River in Mount Pleasant; Muskegon River in Newaygo and Bridgeton; Grand River at Comstock Park and Robinson Township; Maple River at Maple Rapids; and the Rouge River in Rockford, the weather service said.

The rivers and streams will rise significantly this week as warm temperatures Wednesday and Thursday melt the snowpack and most of the area could see an inch of rainfall through Thursday night, the weather service said.

In Gaylord, the Rifle River at Sterling and Manistee River at Sherman are expected to rise near or above flood stage by the end of the week. The Manistee River was at 11.94 feet Tuesday night; flood stage is 15 feet. The forecast is 12.2 feet Wednesday, 13.3 feet Thursday, 14 feet Friday through Saturday and 13.5 feet Sunday.

The Rifle River was at 3.63 feet Tuesday night; flood stage for the river at Sterling is 6 feet. Wednesday's level was forecast at 3.5 feet, Thursday's at 5 feet and 7.7 feet by Friday, 7.5 feet Saturday and 5.8 feet on Sunday, according to weather service data.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/12/snowmelt-rain-threaten-flooding-michigan-rivers/3147695002/