The humane society claims the dogs who survive the tests are scheduled to be euthanized in July. (Photo: Humane Society of the United States)

The Humane Society of the United States is seeking the release of three dozen dogs that the group alleges are being fed fungicides in testing at a west Michigan laboratory.

On Tuesday, the society revealed an undercover investigation conducted last year at the international Charles River Laboratories' Mattawan location. The report claims the facility was contracted to use 36 beagles in a one-year pesticide test for a new fungicide developed through Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont.

The humane society claims the dogs who survive the tests are scheduled to be euthanized in July. It has launched a petition, which has gained more than 110,000 supporters, calling for the canines’ immediate release.

“We will work on getting them placed into loving homes, even as we continue to work toward the day when invasive testing on dogs becomes a thing of the past,” society officials said in a statement.

The humane society investigation alleges that more than 20 canines died after participating in an experiment at the laboratory sponsored by another company.

A video the humane society released this week purports to show some of the alleged conditions.

“Our investigator, who spent nearly 100 days at the facility, documented the dogs cowering, frightened, in their cages with surgical scars and implanted with large devices. Dogs being force-fed or infused with drugs, pesticides and other products, using crude methods, many that are unlikely to ever be used in humans,” the humane society said. “Dogs undergoing invasive surgeries or having their jaws broken to test dental implants. Dogs being used by workers to practice procedures like force feeding and blood collection.”

In a statement to The Detroit News on Wednesday, representatives of Charles River Laboratories said the group “operates our facilities in a way that is consistent with our commitment to the welfare and ethical treatment of the animals in our care and in compliance with all federal regulations and international standards. As animal caregivers and scientific researchers, we are responsible to our clients and the public for the health and well-being of the animals under our stewardship, and we strive to fulfill that responsibility on a daily basis.”

The humane society claims the fungicides test involving the beagles “has been universally deemed as unnecessary” but Dow told them it is required in Brazil.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Dow said Corteva Agriscience had been working with the humane society to encourage Brazil’s Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria to amend its animal test requirements for pesticides.

“Once Corteva is given certainty that the study no longer is required, they will stop the study immediately,” Dow said. “Animal testing is not something Dow takes lightly, but neither is it something the company can discontinue when it is required by regulatory authorities. Dow keeps its use of animal testing to an absolute minimum. Dow is committed to finding alternatives to find alternatives … and has established a predictive toxicology team dedicated to this goal.”

Corteva also said in a statement it would “continue to ensure that where regulations require the use of animals, all applicable welfare guidelines, laws, regulations and licensing requirements are met.”

But the humane society leaders say time is running out for the beagles.

“Unless we act fast, these 36 dogs will likely die for a test that is not needed,” officials said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/13/beagles-tests-dowdupont-euthanasia-humane-society/3156305002/