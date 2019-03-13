Marysville High School (Photo: Wikipedia)

A Marysville High School student is facing charges after allegedly recording a video that appeared to threaten a shooting, district officials said Tuesday.

Administrators at the St. Clair County building learned around 2 p.m. Tuesday about the clip in which the youth allegedly was filmed "rapping about shooting up the school," said Marysville Public Schools Superintendent Shawn Wightman in a letter to parents.

The Marysville Police Department was notified and started investigating, the letter said.

The student, who was not in school Tuesday, has since been arrested on domestic terrorism charges in connection with the incident, according to the district's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the youth "is not to return to the school or be in the area around the school," Wightman said. Other details were not released.

"As you already know, our highest priority during a serious incident or crisis in the district is the safety and well-being of our students, staff and visitors," Wightman wrote. "Consequently, the above-mentioned incident will be fully investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/13/marysville-high-student-arrested-video-threat/3148239002/