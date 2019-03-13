Buy Photo Raindrops fall on a windshield in Detroit. (Photo: Max Ortix / The Detroit News)

Detroit — A winter storm that's expected to pummel parts of the Great Plains will likely only bring some rain to Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

About 1,000 flights into Denver were canceled Wednesday as a winter storm hits the western U.S., with blizzard conditions expected to engulf parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota.

School was canceled Wednesday in many places where up to more than a foot of snow and winds as high as 80 mph was possible.

State and local government workers in Denver and Wyoming were told to stay home and many colleges also closed for the day.

Parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed in Wyoming because of heavy snow and whiteout conditions.

Elsewhere,heavy snow was falling in northern Arizona and forecasters say dangerous winds in New Mexico are expected to make travel hazardous across much of the state.

Closer to home, the storm is expected to bring some rain to Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

"The storm that's currently over the central plains is going to lift through the Midwest and it will pass to our north," said David Kook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township. "But it will bring a couple rounds of showers and possibly thunderstorms to the region Thursday morning and evening."

He said the high temperature Thursday in Detroit could reach the mid-60s. Beyond Thursday, the high is expected to fall to the mid-40s Friday and the upper-30s on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're going to stay warm Friday and there could see some additional light rain showers," Kook said. "Then we get back to more seasonal temperatures through the weekend. There could be some lake effect snow that tries to make it across the area on Saturday, but it's only a slight possibility."

Extended forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high, 65; low, 43.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; high, 46; low, 29.

Saturday: Partly sunny; high, 37; low, 25.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high, 38; low 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high, 37; low, 25.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; high, 40.

Source: National Weather Service

Staff reporter Charlie Ramirez and the Associated Press contributed

