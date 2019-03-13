St. Clair County Sheriff's Office (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

Emmett Township — An Emmett Township man was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle crash, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dunnigan and Bryce roads in the township, according to authorities. Emmett Township is about 47 miles north of Detroit in St. Clair County.

St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash and found a 2009 Cadillac CTS engulfed in flames.

Deputies said the deceased 28-year-old man had been ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle's two passengers were able to escape, they said. The passengers, a 27-year-old Emmett Township man and a 28-year-old Capac man, were taken to hospital to be treated.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling east on Dunnigan at a high speed when the driver lost control and struck a guardrail at the corner of Bryce Road. The car continued traveling through a ditch and struck several trees before coming to a stop, police said.

Deputies continue to investigate, but speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

