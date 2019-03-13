Shown during a 2018 ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Caro Psychiatric Hospital are, from left, Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget Director David DeVries; Cynthia Kelly, director of the MDHHS Bureau of Hospitals and Administrative Operations for Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities; Gov. Rick Snyder; Caro Center Director Rose Laskowski; and MDHHS Director Nick Lyon. (Photo: MDHHS courtesy photo)

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is pausing plans to replace the aging Caro Psychiatric Hospital with a new facility in the same city and will instead hire a consultant to recommend next steps, including other potential locations.

Officials are delaying the project because of concerns with staffing shortages, the ability for patients’ families to be involved in their treatment and access to water, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced.

“Based on these issues, we have decided to seek outside consultation to review the proposed Caro Center project to determine what is in the best interest of Michiganders who need critical state hospital services,” Director Robert Gordon said in a statement about the Thumb region facility.

“Bed capacity, access to trained staff and proximity to family and community services will be a part of the reexamination.”

The state plans to continue operating the current Caro Psychiatric Hospital, which first opened in 1914, during the review. Recommendations are expected in June.

Tuscola County Controller and Administrator Michael Hoagland said local officials are “in shock” after learning of Whitmer’s decision, noting the psychiatric hospital has 350 workers and is the area’s second largest employer behind the county government.

Local officials had collaborated with lawmakers and former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration to keep the psychiatric hospital in Caro.

“We just worked our tail off, because we knew the importance of that facility to this region,” Hoagland said. “The last one out, shut off the lights if that leaves this area.”

Snyder celebrated plans for the new Caro facility and attended a groundbreaking ceremony in October.

But Whitmer’s administration said the current hospital is facing significant challenges beyond the aging building, including staffing shortages and barriers to recruitment in the rural area in Michigan’s thumb region.

There is not currently an active permanent psychiatrist on staff at the Caro facility, the state health department said, explaining that psychiatrists from other state hospitals have been brought in to provide treatment.

Only 30 percent of the 86 patients now living at the facility have family within 75 miles, which “challenges family and community engagement” that can be key to psychological stability and improvement, the state said.

Additionally, the state said concerns over water sourcing for the new facility have already delayed design and could cost an additional $2.4 million on top of the $115 million budgeted for the project.

The new Caro facility was expected to serve 200 adult patients, up 50 from current capacity. The Snyder administration vowed it would be a “state-of-the-art” facility that would improve recovery outcomes for patients.

Upon announcing the project last fall, the Snyder administration said Granger Construction Co. would serve as project manager and had already begun demolishing some existing structures. Construction was expected to start this spring.

Hoagland questioned how much the state has already spent on architects and engineers for the project, which is “well along as I see it.” He noted the county hired an engineer to figure out the best way to run water to the new facility.

“Our chins just dropped when we heard the news,” Hoagland said. “I imagine there will be outrage in this small community" that was anticipating additional jobs at the larger hospital.

“I told my wife, 'Let’s not make many home improvements, because land values are going to collapse if the second largest employer leaves the community.’”

