Child was last seen Wednesday in Paradise with George Cunningham, 53. (Photo: Elizabeth A. Vazquez)

Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old Upper Peninsula boy.

Zephaniau George Cunningham was last seen Wednesday in Paradise in Chippewa County, according to the notice.

The 3-foot-tall, 40-pound child is believed to have been abducted by George Stephen Cunningham.

Police did not describe their relationship or release additional descriptions.

George Cunningham is described as white, 53 years old, 5-foot-8, with blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses.

He was last seen driving a 1986 Ford F-250, camouflage-colored, with a Michigan license plate of DQQ5813.

"The truck has been located, but suspect is still at large with child," state police tweeted early Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (906) 495-3312.

