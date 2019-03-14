Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old missing U.P. boy
Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old Upper Peninsula boy.
Zephaniau George Cunningham was last seen Wednesday in Paradise in Chippewa County, according to the notice.
The 3-foot-tall, 40-pound child is believed to have been abducted by George Stephen Cunningham.
Police did not describe their relationship or release additional descriptions.
George Cunningham is described as white, 53 years old, 5-foot-8, with blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses.
He was last seen driving a 1986 Ford F-250, camouflage-colored, with a Michigan license plate of DQQ5813.
"The truck has been located, but suspect is still at large with child," state police tweeted early Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (906) 495-3312.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.