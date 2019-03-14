Ionia – An animal control official in western Michigan is objecting to a proposal that could require her staff to obtain a search warrant to investigate animal abuse.
Ionia County Animal Control Director Carly Quinn told commissioners that animals “are going to suffer” if a warrant is necessary to investigate what’s happening on fenced properties. She says everything can’t be seen from the road.
The Daily News says that the topic became a hot issue at a county meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Chris Bredice says an animal control officer should face the same rules as a police officer who needs a warrant to search a property. Another commissioner, Scott Wirtz, says the constitution is more important to him than animal rights. He says he doesn’t want residents to suffer.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/14/animal-control-warrants/39198663/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.