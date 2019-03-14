Butterball is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey over fears that the products may be contaminated with salmonella. (Photo: USDA)

Butterball LLC is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of ground turkey due to risk of salmonella contamination, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

The recalled turkey was produced on July 7, 2018, and much of it had a sell/freeze by July 26, meaning the turkey in question was sold and bought months ago.

It was shipped nationwide, including to grocery stores such as Kroger and Food Lion. The recall establishment number to look for is: "EST. P-7345."

The USDA said that its concern is with frozen product that may still be in people's freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the USDA said, in its statement. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

Not quite sure if the turkey in your freezer is the turkey being recalled? This PDF shows what the labels look like.

