Authorities say the deaths of two people found at a home in western Michigan are being investigated as suspicious (Photo: Facebook)

Grand Rapids – Authorities say the deaths of two people found at a home in western Michigan are being investigated as suspicious.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says forensics personnel have been working on the investigation since a call came in Wednesday that brought authorities to the home.

Details about the two people found dead or how they died weren’t immediately released. WOOD-TV reports, however, that natural causes have been ruled out.

Autopsies were planned. Police say a 45-year-old man is being sought as a “person of interest” in the case.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/14/grand-rapids-deaths-ruled-suspicious/39199557/