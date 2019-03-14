2 deaths at Grand Rapids home probed as suspicious
Grand Rapids – Authorities say the deaths of two people found at a home in western Michigan are being investigated as suspicious.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says forensics personnel have been working on the investigation since a call came in Wednesday that brought authorities to the home.
Details about the two people found dead or how they died weren’t immediately released. WOOD-TV reports, however, that natural causes have been ruled out.
Autopsies were planned. Police say a 45-year-old man is being sought as a “person of interest” in the case.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/14/grand-rapids-deaths-ruled-suspicious/39199557/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.