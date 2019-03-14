Buy Photo Michigan on Thursday is set to become the second state to receive part of a $50 million investment to help combat the opioid crisis nationwide, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Michigan on Thursday is set to become the second state to receive part of a $50 million investment to help combat the opioid crisis nationwide, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.

In November, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced a partnership between Vital Strategies, the Pew Charitable Trusts, Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through the CDC Foundation. It aims to help up to 10 states over the next three years find ways to boost prevention and treatment efforts for opioid addiction.

"Our immediate goal is to save the lives of as many Michigan residents as we can," Bloomberg and Whitmer said in a guest opinion piece in The Detroit News on Thursday. "And if we succeed, our work will help create a blueprint for the nation on how to end this crisis once and for all."

Pennsylvania was selected as the first state to participate in the initiative and was slated receive at least $10 million in funding to reduce opioid deaths, according to the group that is led by Bloomberg and works in more than 120 countries.

former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg. (Photo: Paul Morigi, Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies)

CDC data show there were more than 47,000 deaths from opioid overdoses nationwide in 2017.

Michigan's inclusion comes as the opioid crisis claims more lives in the state. In 2016, Detroit's overdoses accounted for nearly 40 percent of the 538 opioid-related deaths in Wayne County. In total, 1,786 Michigan residents died that year from opioid overdoses, state figures show.

The number of opioid-related deaths in Detroit has climbed from 46 in 2012 to 280 in 2017, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state in October reported a new record: 1,941 of the 2,729 overdose deaths in 2017 were opioid-related.

The initiative follows legislation signed by President Donald Trump in October that adds treatment options and gets the U.S. Postal Service to screen overseas packages for a synthetic form of opioids called fentanyl that are being shipped largely from China.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/14/michigan-opioid-addiction-bloomberg-whitmer/3158567002/