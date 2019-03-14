Noelani Robinson (Photo: Milwaukee Police Department)

Authorities have arrested a man suspected in the death of a Wisconsin woman, but his 2-year-old daughter remains missing and could be in Michigan, according to media reports.

Milwaukee police had been seeking Dariaz Higgins in the slaying of Sierra Robinson reported on Monday and issued an Amber Alert to find his daughter, Noelani Robinson, who was believed to be with him.

WISN 12 News reported that Sierra Robinson is Noelani's mother.

Higgins, 34, was arrested Wednesday in Milwaukee. Another person also was taken into custody for harboring and aiding a fugitive, the Police Department said in a statement.

Dariaz Higgins (Photo: Milwaukee Police Department)

But Noelani has not been found.

Police believe she might be in St. Cloud, Minnesota or Ann Arbor, WISN 12 News reported.

"The Milwaukee Police Department continues to use all available resources to find Noelani," officials said. "If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Noelani Robinson, please notify your local police department or call 911."

Tips also can be forwarded to Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7022 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

