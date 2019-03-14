Buy Photo Residents across the state will encounter rain, flooding, fog and high winds. ( John T. Greilick / Detroit News ) (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Thursday is likely to be the warmest day of the year so far in Michigan, but it won't come without issues. All parts of the state are under some form of weather advisory related to storms, high winds, floods and dense fog.

The high Thursday is expected to reach the mid- to low 60s, said Dave Kook, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The day started warm but will get windy, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 miles per hour in the early afternoon.

As stormy weather rolls in, expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour, according to the Hazardous Weather Outlook for Southeast Michigan.

The outlook mentions a "low" possibility of a tornado, only a 5 percent chance in southeast Michigan and a 2 percent chance in mid-Michigan, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center.

As for the risk of high winds, the Storm Prediction Center pegs that as a 15 percent risk of winds 65 knots (74 mph) or higher in southeast Michigan, and just 5 percent in mid-Michigan.

In lower Michigan, from the Lansing area to Lake Michigan, there is a wind advisory for cities such as Kalamazoo and Benton Harbor. Sustained winds of 30 mph and gusts of 45 mph are possible.

Much of Michigan north of Saginaw is under a flood watch through 8 a.m. Friday morning. A combination of rain and melting snow, Kook said, could cause rivers to rise. Flood watches cover Saginaw, Traverse City and Iron Mountain, in the Upper Peninsula.

Much of the mid-Upper Peninsula, including Marquette, is under a dense fog advisory through 8 p.m. Friday, and the National Weather Service warns that visibility could be a quarter-mile or less.

Friday temperatures are expected to reach only the low 40s in southeast Michigan, with a chance of rain throughout the day, Kook said. The lows will fall to the upper 20s.

