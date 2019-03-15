Worshippers pray for victims and families of the Christchurch shootings during an evening vigil a the Lakemba Mosque, Friday, in Wakemba, New South Wales, Australia. At least 49 people have been killed in mass shootings in two New Zealand mosques. (Mark Goudkamp via AP) (Photo: Mark Goudkamp, AP)

Dearborn Heights — Metro Detroit's Muslim community Friday reeled from news of mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand that killed 49 people.

An imam at a Dearborn Heights mosque said he plans to address the tragedy in his prayer sermon later Friday.

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi said Muslims in the area are shocked and saddened by the attack and will speak about them at the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights. He invited the media to attend the service.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Deaborn, took to social media Friday to speak out against the attacks.

"Unprecedented act of violence in another house of worship," she tweeted. "Too many dead in #NZMosqueShooting. Yet again one more act of hate and violence. Hatred and fear continue to divide us.

"Today will be difficult for many of my friends who will worry when they worship this weekend," she said. "I stand with them. Every person should be able to worship in a mosque, church or temple without fear."

The country's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization condemned the attacks and urged mosques in the United States and around the world to increase their security.

"We mourn the heartbreaking killings of men, women and children gathered for prayer in their houses of worship and urge leaders in our nation and worldwide to speak out forcefully against the growing anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hate that appears to have motivated these white supremacist terrorists," Nihad Awad, director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Washington D.C., said in a statement Friday. "In the wake of this tragedy, we urge mosques, Islamic schools and other community institutions in the United States and around the world to take stepped-up security precautions, particularly during times of communal prayer."

Michigan and Metro Detroit are home to an estimated 187,991 people who are of Arabic ancestry or immigrants from Arabic countries, according to the U.S Census. Michigan has the second largest Arabic population in the United States and most of it lives in Dearborn. Many of the population are Muslim.

Michigan State Police said Friday its Michigan Intelligence Operations Center continues to monitor the New Zealand attack. The center coordinates dissemination of information among law enforcement agencies and the private sector to combat terrorism and enhance public safety.

"While there appears to be no connection to Michigan it is good to remember that these events can happen anywhere," the state police tweeted Friday. "If you see something suspicious report it to law enforcement."

