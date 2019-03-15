Buy Photo The Michigan governor's residence in Lansing (Photo: Jonathan Oosting | The Detroit News)

Lansing — Michigan State Police said Friday a suspect is in custody and expected to face criminal charges for stealing property from vehicles parked at the official governor’s residence in Lansing, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lives with her family.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said the “security breach” happened early Thursday morning despite continual monitoring by armed security guards at the residence, which is also gated and equipped with security cameras.

The suspect entered two vehicles, according to Banner, who declined to release specifics but said “to the best of our knowledge, there was no attempt to enter the residence itself.”

Authorities will seek criminal charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, Banner said.

The Lansing State Journal first reported the incident.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown told The Detroit News she had nothing to say about the matter beyond the state police confirmation.

“Certainly, we appreciate MSP’s expertise and quick action,” she said.

The governor’s residence, sometimes described as a mansion, is a five-bedroom ranch-style home in Lansing’s Moores River Drive neighborhood. It was donated to the state by previous owners in 1969.

Whitmer, who had lived in nearby East Lansing, moved in as she took office in January. Her former home was more recently put up for sale.

Several governors have lived in the residence, which is less than a 10-minute drive to the Michigan Capitol, but former Gov. Rick Snyder chose to continue living in Ann Arbor and commuted to Lansing.

