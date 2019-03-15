Buy Photo State troopers in Alpena arrested a man and woman after a "nanny cam" video showed evidence of child abuse, authorities announced Friday. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / The Detroit News)

Lewiston — State troopers in Alpena arrested a man and woman after a "nanny cam" video showed evidence of child abuse, authorities announced Friday.

Devon Hubbard, 24, was charged with felony child abuse 2nd Degree and Tiffine Jingles, 26, was charged with child abuse 4th Degree, a misdemeanor. Both were arrested on March 4 and have been arraigned in 88th District Court, authorities said.

After a report of child abuse led to an investigation in January, troopers were able to review a video from May 2017 that allegedly showed Hubbard abusing his six-year-old son.

Police said Jingles did not protect her child from the abuse when she had Hubbard watch the boy weekly without supervision. Authorities said the two were a couple at the time the abuse occurred.

The child has been placed in foster care, officials said.

