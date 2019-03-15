A thermal image from the Michigan State Police aviation division showing storm damage in Shiawassee County. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Weather service officials on Friday plan to assess the damage done by at least one tornado that touched down in Shiawassee County the night before and damaged more than 70 structures.

Two meteorologists are now out in Shiawassee to study the damage.

"They will be spending much of the day going along the track and doing measurements so we won't have any official information on the strength of the tornadoes until that's done," said Bryan Tilley, a meteorologist with the White Lake Township office of the National Weather Service. "We have quite a bit of structural damage."

Durand on Newberry Rd. (Photo: Patricia Rothney)

In Vernon, a tornado was confirmed to have touched down at 7:03 p.m., the National Weather Service reported. The same tornado is believed to have touched down in nearby Durand at about 7:05 p.m., the weather service said.

Consumers Energy reported just over 3,000 people without power in the area between Bancroft and Corunna as of 9 a.m.

An unconfirmed twister, in Flushing, near Flint in Genesee County, was reported to have touched down at 7:12 p.m., the weather service said.

Here are some thermal images from MSP Aviation showing storm damage last night in Shiawassee County, MI. Luckily there have been no reports of injuries. @MichStatePolice and other law enforcement were out making contact with residents checking welfare. @WLNS@wilxTV@MLivepic.twitter.com/Xcxkz1wFjR — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 15, 2019

Wind damage also was reported: in Mount Morris in Genesee County, three trailers were damaged by what is believed to have been straight-line winds, the weather service said. One of the trailers was blown off its foundation.

The unusually warmer temperatures and a high of 65 degrees helped spawn the tornado and brought driving rain into the Southeast Michigan region that caused some flash flooding, power outages and other damage.

There were unconfirmed reports about other tornadoes hitting the region in places like Genesee County, and weather officials will work to investigate those, too, Tilley said.

Power outages after a tornado touched down in parts of Shiawassee and Genessee counties. (Photo: Consumers Energy)

Weather officials said there will be "no severe" weather patterns expected for Friday as a cold front moves in and keeping temperatures at around the low to mid 40s.

"We might be able to gain a degree or two during the day but that will be about it," Tilley said. There will off and on rain throughout the day as well, he said.

On Saturday, the high temps will be around 38 degrees and then up to 40 on Sunday. The normal high temperature is 45 degrees this time of March.

"It's easily a 20 degree temperature drop from yesterday," Tilley said.

