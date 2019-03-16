UM police: 'There does not appear to be an active threat'
After issuing an active shooter alert, The University of Michigan says there does not appear to be a threat on the university's Ann Arbor campus.
University police said they received reports of shots fired in Mason Hall. Officers told The Detroit News they have found no evidence of shots fired or an active shooter. Mason Hall is an academic building on The Diag.
Police are securing the building.
Police are urging students and faculty in or near The Diag to “run, hide, fight.”
Students are using social media to communicate with the university and family for information.
"I am barricaded in a bathroom (with) many other students at the Ugli library," student Sam Rubinstein tweeted. "Mason Hall is across from where we are. I'm not usually on this part of campus but was here for a vigil for the (New Zealand) victims."
Melissa Hutchinson, mother of Aidan Hutchinson on the UM football team and her daughter is a UM student, says been keeping in contact with her children.
