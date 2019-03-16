After issuing an active shooter alert, The University of Michigan says there does not appear to be a threat on the university's Ann Arbor campus.

University police said they received reports of shots fired in Mason Hall. Officers told The Detroit News they have found no evidence of shots fired or an active shooter. Mason Hall is an academic building on The Diag.

Police are securing the building.

Police are urging students and faculty in or near The Diag to “run, hide, fight.”

UM ALERT UPDATE There does not appear to be an active threat to the community. DPSS continues to investigate. Continue to stay clear of area. https://t.co/BRDwV3MOmd — University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019

Students are using social media to communicate with the university and family for information.

"I am barricaded in a bathroom (with) many other students at the Ugli library," student Sam Rubinstein tweeted. "Mason Hall is across from where we are. I'm not usually on this part of campus but was here for a vigil for the (New Zealand) victims."

Melissa Hutchinson, mother of Aidan Hutchinson on the UM football team and her daughter is a UM student, says been keeping in contact with her children.

Omg! Voicemail from U of M- active shooter at Mason Hall on campus rn!! Any more information?! News hasn’t picked it up yet. Aria’s roommate on lockdown at the library- police and sirens. Dear God, keep these kids safe 😭🙏🏻 — Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) March 16, 2019

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/16/ann-arbor-university-michigan-shooting-reports/3188612002/