A man was arrested and charged Friday in connection with multiple reports of butt-groping in Upper Peninsula cities and on a college campus, prosecutors say.

Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Wiese charged Caleb Scott Anderson with several counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct..

The incidents occurred within the city of Marquette and on the campus of Northern Michigan University, according to a press release from Wiese.

Anderson allegedly would "run up to unsuspecting women, grab them on their buttocks against their will, and run away," Wiese said in the release.

The investigation by the Marquette Police Department and Northern Michigan University Police Department is ongoing.

If someone has been victimized in a similar situation, they are asked to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400 or the Northern Michigan University Police Department at (906) 227-2151.

