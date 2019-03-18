Howell — Two Livingston County men have been arrested for possessing child sexually abusive materials, Michigan State Police said.

The men have been identified as Clifford Fouts, 23, and Stephen Deshon, 32. Both were arraigned on charges Friday, officials said.

Fouts faces one count of child sexually abusive activity, which is punishable by up to 20 years; three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, each punishable by up to four years in prison; and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, also punishable by up to 20 years in prison. A judge ordered Fouts held on a $100,000 bond.

Deshon was charged with one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Troopers began investigating the two men after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. State police raided a home in Livingston County and found multiple internet-capable devices and evidence that contained the sexually abusive material. Both suspects turned themselves into troopers at the Michigan State Police's Brighton Post.

Great investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit. Parents, PLEASE MONITOR what your kids are doing on line. Don't let them fall victim to child predators! #InternetSafety#KeepYourKidsSafe#cybersafetypic.twitter.com/sGdDGFl7PC — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 18, 2019

