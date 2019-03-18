Corteva Agriscience said it had "immediately ended the study that was the subject of attention last week and will make every effort to re-home the animals that were part of the study." (Photo: Humane Society of the United States)

A west Michigan laboratory will stop force-feeding pesticides to beagles and halt testing on them, according to an announcement Monday by the agriculture division of DowDuPont.

An undercover investigation revealed last week by the Humane Society of the United States claimed that 36 dogs at the Mattawan location of Charles River Laboratories were "being force-fed or infused with drugs, pesticides and other products, using crude methods, many that are unlikely to ever be used in humans."

In a statement released on Twitter, the division known as Corteva Agriscience said it had "immediately ended the study that was the subject of attention last week and will make every effort to rehome the animals that were part of the study."

More than 305,000 people had signed an online petition calling on Corteva to halt the testing and release the dogs to the Humane Society. According to the investigation, any surviving dogs were scheduled to be euthanized when the one-year test ended in July.

The company had said the tests were necessary to comply with pesticide requirements in Brazil. The statement Monday said Corteva was "pleased that our efforts produced this outcome," and said it had already been working with the Humane Society to get a waiver from authorities in Brazil.

Humane Society President Kitty Block said in a blog post that the halt in testing was "a huge win for our Animal Research Issues campaign and for our investigations team," and that Corteva had been "a valuable partner to us in the past on important measures to decrease animal testing.

"We hope that we can work with them on a happy ending for these dogs," she said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/18/beagles-pesticides-dow-humane-society/3207707002/