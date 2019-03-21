U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn (Photo: Steven Senne / AP)

Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar is expected to visit Michigan in May as candidates continue to target the 2020 battleground, the state party confirmed.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota is scheduled to speak during a women’s caucus luncheon ahead of the Michigan Democratic Party’s annual Legacy Dinner in Detroit on May 18.

“We are thrilled to have Sen. Klobuchar coming to Michigan, and we can’t wait for our grassroots Democrats to have the opportunity to hear from her the role Michigan will play in her vision for the country,” Michigan Democratic Party spokesman Paul Kanan said in a statement.

The news of Klobuchar’s visit, first reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, comes on the heels of multiple campaign stops this week by Democratic contenders Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Republican President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a re-election campaign rally next Thursday in Grand Rapids.

Klobuchar is set to speak at an 11:30 a.m. luncheon prior to the legacy dinner at the Detroit Marriott-Renaissance Center. It’s not clear whether she’ll hold any other events during her Michigan visit, and her campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

The Michigan Democratic Party has not yet announced a guest speaker for the dinner, which last year featured Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who is now running for president as well. The 2019 event will honor former Congressman John Dingell, the Dearborn Democrat who died last month at the age of 92.

