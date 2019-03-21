Waterloo Township, Mich. — Authorities say a farmer working on a manure spreader has died after being caught in an auger.

It’s the second recent death of a Michigan farmer caught in an auger.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Rex Hannewald, 63, of Waterloo Township. The accident occurred Wednesday. The man’s injures were too severe for treatment.

A 42-year-old man died March 11 in Montcalm County while drilling holes to relieve flooding from melting snow.

Investigators say Jacob Fruchey was drilling holes in the ground near a sheep barn to relieve flooding from melting snow. His clothes were snagged in an auger.

His wife found him around 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/21/man-killed-auger-accident-michigan-farm/39239021/