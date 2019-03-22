Buy Photo New streetlighting is one way state grants are being used to improve communities. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News, file)

Streetlighting, cameras, emergency vehicles and a new court/police building are some of the ways Michigan communities are using $2.7 million in grants through a state effort targeting financially stressed areas.

Most of the 11 recipients in the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program are in Metro Detroit.

Lincoln Park received the largest amount, $342,500, to boost the design phase for a new facility housing its Police Department and 25th District Court, which serves the city, Ecorse and River Rouge, Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said Friday.

Four cities received multiple grants.

Inkster was awarded $260,000 for an ambulance, $142,975 to improve streetlighting and $100,000 to replace part of its police vehicle fleet.

Pontiac received $200,000 to fix sidewalks and install Americans with Disabilities Act- compliant ramps as well as $163,020 to update streetlighting.

River Rouge won $271,335 to swap its firefighter equipment and $97,246 to replace police vehicles.

Highland Park and Ecorse earned $134,030 to install surveillance cameras. Highland Park also won $42,000 to replace a police vehicle.

The other awardees and amounts were:

• Ecorse, $200,000 to fix the municipal building HVAC system

• Hamtramck, $293,909 to restore its Police Department radio system.

• Harper Woods, $200,000, to replace water meters

• Mayville, $125,000, to replace water meters

• Melvindale, $49,733 to replace police equipment including Tasers and body cameras

• Wayne, $100,000 for Police Department infrastructure repair

The Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program awards grants to municipalities that meet one or more conditions indicating “probable financial stress” as defined in Public Act 436 of 2012, state officials said.

The grants support fund projects, services or strategies aimed at pushing a city, village or township toward financial stability.

“These grant dollars help fund public safety and infrastructure projects in communities that are encountering financial hardship," Eubanks said Friday.

