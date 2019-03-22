Berlin Township — Authorities are investigating after a man walking on Interstate 75 Thursday night was struck and killed in Monroe County.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-75 south of Swan Creek Road in Berlin Township, about 30 miles south of Detroit.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Monroe woman, 45, was traveling north on I-75 in a maroon 2003 Ford Explorer when she struck a 64-year-old Garden City man who was walking across the freeway's northbound lanes. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the man's vehicle was disabled along the roadway.

Officials said after he was struck by the first SUV, he was struck by another Ford Explorer, this one a 2017 model operated by a 42-year-old Taylor man.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene and authorities are withholding his name pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about the crash or the victim should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7715.

