Buy Photo Attorney General Dana Nessel answers questions from reporters during a press conference Thursday morning in Lansing. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has reached a settlement in a case challenging state taxpayer funding for faith-based adoption agencies that refuse to place foster children with same-sex couples.

The settlement will require the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to maintain non-discriminatory provisions in foster care and adoption agency contracts and end state contracts with agencies if they discriminate against same-sex couples in state-contracted cases.

The settlement does not prohibit a child placement agency from declining a referral from the state department based on religious beliefs.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed the lawsuit in 2017 on behalf of Kristy and Dana Dumont of Dimondale and Erin and Rebecca Busk Sutton of Detroit after they sought to adopt a child out of Michigan’s foster care system, but were rejected by agencies with religious objections to same-sex couples.

The complaint centered around faith-based agencies St. Vincent Catholic Charities and Bethany Christian Services.

The settlement violates Michigan's law protecting religious adoption agencies, said Lori Windham, senior counsel for Becket Law, the group representing St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

"The Michigan AG and the ACLU are trying to stop the state from working with faith-based adoption agencies," Windham said in a statement. "The result of that will be tragic. Thousands of children will be kept from finding the loving homes they deserve."

Nessel, the state’s first openly gay attorney general, said during her campaign that she wouldn’t defend the state law allowing faith-based adoption groups to reject same-sex couples. In January, she filed a stay in the case to negotiate a settlement.

“Discrimination in the provision of foster care case management and adoption services is illegal, no matter the rationale,” Nessel said in a Friday statement.

“Limiting the opportunity for a child to be adopted or fostered by a loving home not only goes against the state’s goal of finding a home for every child, it is a direct violation of the contract every child placing agency enters into with the state.”

The settlement does not conflict with a 2015 law that banned the state from taking adverse action against an agency that declined to provide services based on religious beliefs because the law applies to "private action," not state-contracted services, according to a summary from Nessel's office.

While the settlement allows a child placement agency to decline a referral from the department based on religious beliefs, after accepting the referral, the 2015 law "no longer applies to the agency's provision of these services to the accepted child or individual," according to Nessel's office.

The state department signed the settlement and is in agreement with its provisions, said Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Bob Wheaton.

"MDHHS is required to maintain a sufficient array of foster family and adoptive homes to meet the needs of children placed in foster care due to abuse and neglect," Wheaton said. "The settlement agreement is consistent with that priority."

The settlement reinforces the contractual obligations that agencies have to meet if they provide foster or adoption services for the state, said Nessel’s spokeswoman Kelly-Rossman McKinney.

“They can choose not to take a child from DHHS,” Rossman-McKinney said. “But once they chose to provide services to and for a child of the state, they are required to comply with all contractual obligations,” including those related to non-discrimination.

