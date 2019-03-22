Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northwest Michigan. (Photo: Charlotte Massey / Detroit News file)

Empire – Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan is facing a housing shortage for its temporary employees this summer.

The lakeshore’s deputy superintendent, Tom Ulrich, says the attraction along Lake Michigan’s eastern coastline is in need of housing for up to 25 seasonal workers. Those workers include park rangers, guides and maintenance workers.

Urlich tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that the lakeshore usually has plenty of government-owned housing. He blames the shortage on frozen pipes, employee retirements and the 35-day government shutdown.

Urlich says a project to renovate housing for seven people stalled in December because of the shutdown, while another home was damaged after frozen pipes burst.

The lakeshore also had many employees retire this year. Urlich says most of the new hires are in need of places to stay.

