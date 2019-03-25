University of Michigan police officers respond with Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies and the FBI, ATF and U.S. Border Patrol to a report of an active shooter on the University of Michigan campus near Mason Hall in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo: Jacob Hamilton, Ann Arbor News)

A University of Michigan sorority has apologized for popping balloons and sparking panic among students, staff and police who thought an active shooter was on campus March 16.

In a letter published Sunday by UM's student newspaper, the Michigan Daily, alpha Kappa Delta Phi expressed regret for its actions and also for the delay in issuing an apology for the incident, which occurred during a nearby vigil for victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting.

"We are truly sorry to everyone who feared for their lives and had to experience the traumatic events of that day, especially to our fellow Muslim students and all those who were present at the New Zealand Mosques Solidarity Vigil," the sorority wrote in the letter.

"It is unacceptable to merely pass off our actions as a poorly timed coincidence. To do so would be to ignore the politically-charged atmosphere that day and the many serious events on campus that preceded the false alarm. Failure to acknowledge these circumstances would only further enable us to benefit from the privilege that comes with a lack of understanding about the real dangers and fears that many of our fellow peers, students of color and Muslim students live with on a day to day basis."

An alert from UM officials, apparently sparked by the popping balloons, set off three hours of fear and anguish on the Ann Arbor campus late that afternoon. Those who scrambled in light of the alert barricaded themselves in classrooms and bathrooms until being assured the threat was false.

"As part of a large and diverse community of color, we understand that everyone perceives and processes traumatic events in different ways and at different speeds," said the sorority, whose members are predominantly Asian.

"We have used this past week to not only process our feelings of guilt and disbelief, but to also reflect on our mistakes and take responsibility for our actions by reaching out to members of our immediate communities. We take this event as a stark realization that we need to further educate ourselves about Islamophobia, white supremacy and what it means to use our position as A/PIA students to participate in more meaningful coalition building on campus."

"Moving forward, the letter continued, "we are committed to standing together in solidarity with our fellow Muslim students and marginalized communities on campus by holding necessary conversations and taking the right steps towards being more cognizant of our actions. While our words cannot undo the trauma that was experienced that day, we will use Saturday’s events as a way to further educate ourselves more about social justice and to empower and uplift our fellow Muslim community and communities of color."

