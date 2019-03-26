Authorities say he killed 55-year-old Carla Lewis in 2017 in their Niles Township home near the state’s border with Indiana and then called 911, saying two men had broken into the home, killer her and fled in her car.
His lawyer Jolene Weiner-Vatter told the court Monday that Lewis “maintains his innocence” and is adamant that the killers remain “in the community.”
Prosecutors argued John Lewis was having affairs and stood to get a life insurance windfall.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/26/marijuana-grow-room-slaying-sentencing/39258359/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.