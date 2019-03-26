Brianne Randall-Gay is pictured at the home she shares with her husband on Jan. 9, 2018, in Kirkland, Wash. (Photo: Stephen Brashear / AP)

Okemos — Meridian Township officials plan Tuesday morning to release a final investigative report on the handling of a sexual assault complaint against convicted pedophile Larry Nassar in 2004.

Township Manager Frank Walsh apologized last year to the woman who reported Nassar's abuse, Brianne Randall-Gay, saying police "failed" her when they didn't forward a report on her allegations to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

The township and Randall-Gay both received copies of the 88-page report from investigator Ken Ouellette, who she chose to conduct the independent inquiry.

“It is critical that the complete report be made available to the public. We will never forget what happened to Brianne in September 2004,” Walsh said in a statement announcing plans to release the report.

During a news conference in February 2018, Walsh said township police were “deceived and manipulated” by Nassar during their investigation of the allegations by Randall-Gay, who was 17 at the time.

At the time, Walsh told Randall-Gay, “we failed you. We let you down."

The township manager promised comprehensive sexual assault training and a review of every criminal sexual conduct complaint lodged in the past 18 years to make sure they didn’t make similar mistakes before.

Randall-Gay told reporters at the press conference last year that she felt ignored when the police department decided to not go forward with her complaint.

“I felt like my complaint was ignored,” she said. “I felt like I was ignored.”

Randall-Gay, a high school tennis and soccer player, told police she was being treated for back pain when the sports medicine doctor touched her bare breast and put his hands on her vagina.

But investigators accepted Nassar's explanation that he had touched Randall-Gay “in the perineum” and the procedure was a “medical technique” to relieve pressure from a ligament that runs through the pelvic region.

Nassar, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault and child pornography charges in three courts, is serving a de facto life sentence.

