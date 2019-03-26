Share This Story!
2 students taken to hospital after mid-Mich. bus crash
Police: Two students were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a school bus jumped a curb and struck a light pole
Associated Press
Published 12:29 p.m. ET March 26, 2019 | Updated 12:32 p.m. ET March 26, 2019
Lansing – Police say two students were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a school bus jumped a curb and struck a light pole in mid-Michigan.
The Lansing State Journal reports police responded to the crash Tuesday morning in Lansing and the students involved were on their way to the Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy.
Lansing police spokesman Robert Merritt says it appears that the driver of the bus had a medical issue before the crash.
Rebekah Cathey, the business office manager for the academy, says that fewer than 20 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. She says the safety of students “is our top priority.”
