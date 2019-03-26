LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Bath Township – Public support has helped a Michigan artist keep his outdoor art installation after officials initially ruled that the thousands of found objects violated an anti-junk ordinance.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Bath Township officials on March 18 voted to drop the case against artist Robert Park.

Officials cited Park in May for violating the township’s anti-junk ordinance with “The Blue Loop,” a 1,000-foot outdoor exhibit featuring thousands of blue-colored found objects, trash and surplus items.

Park appealed a judge’s decision that instructed him to remove all of the items except for a blue plastic duck.

Residents began attending township meetings and putting up signs to show their support of the art installation.

Park has agreed to build a fence around the project. He won’t be allowed to expand the project’s area, but can add pieces.

