Lansing — Michigan motorists are poised to see higher auto insurance bills as an annual assessment on their providers increases $28 this summer.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association on Wednesday announced the annual fee will rise 15 percent from $192 to $220 beginning July 1.

State law requires auto insurance companies to pay the assessment to cover costs of lifetime medical benefits guaranteed under Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law. Insurers typically pass along that fee to consumers.

The MCCA operates as a reinsurance program, reimbursing auto insurance companies for expensive medical claims from motorists who are catastrophically injured in auto accidents. The claim threshold is also set to rise from $550,000 to $580,000 this summer.

The pending fee increase comes as Michigan lawmakers develop plans to reform the state’s no-fault auto insurance and reign in rates that already rank among the most expensive in the nation.

MCCA officials testified before a Senate committee earlier this month, disputing anti-transparency accusations while arguing that “waste and fraud” in the medical system is driving up insurance costs.

The private non-profit association, created by the Michigan Legislature in 1978 but controlled by insurance companies, is sitting on $20.6 billion in assets but claims $23.5 billion in long-term liabilities.

The annual fee is designed to cover current-year catastrophic claims but also gradually pay down a $2.9 billion deficit over 15 years, MCCA Executive Director Kevin Clinton told lawmakers.

In announcing the pending $28 fee increase on Wednesday, the MCCA said its costs are rising, in part, because more individuals are receiving benefits and medical care costs continue to rise.

The association said it paid out $1.2 billion in 2018 for claims resulting from catastrophic injuries. The majority of claims involve brain and spinal cord injuries, multiple fractures, and back and neck injuries. Most of the payments were for attendant care, prescriptions and hospitalizations.

The Insurance Alliance of Michigan, a coalition of insurers urging lawmakers to reconsider the state’s mandate for unlimited lifetime medical benefits, said the pending MCCA fee increase underscores the need for reform.

“It’s time the Michigan Legislature sees the state’s auto no-fault system for what it is: A failed policy experiment that has forced drivers from Metro Detroit to the Western Upper Peninsula to choose between paying their auto insurance premium or buying groceries,” executive director Tricia Kinley said in a statement.

“For some, it’s like a second mortgage.”

Michigan’s Republican-led Senate and House are developing proposals that are expected to provide motorists with the “choice” to purchase auto insurance policies with reduced medical coverage.

Supporters of Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance system contend that eliminating the state’s guarantee of lifetime medical benefits would end an important safety net for injured motorists and ultimately force more residents into bankruptcy and on to government health coverage.

Other long-discussed reform ideas include a fee schedule for medical providers that would cap the amount they are allowed to charge insurers for patients injured in auto accidents.

Democrats also want to prohibit insurers from using non-driving factors like zip code or gender to set rates that are especially high in urban areas like Detroit.

Legislators have tried for years to reform the state's auto insurance laws, but efforts have repeatedly stalled amid intense lobbying from hospitals, the insurance industry and trial lawyers.

