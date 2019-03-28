Buy Photo Trump supporters line up outside the Van Andel Arena in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting | The Detroit News)

Grand Rapids — Thousands of supporters clad in stars, stripes and Make American Great Again hats wrapped around the Van Andel Arena and lined side streets Thursday afternoon ahead of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign rally.

The first-term New York Republican is set to speak at 7 p.m., but die-hard fans Ron Smith and Todd Nordberg lined up outside the arena at 3:30 a.m. after driving to Grand Rapids from Flint in the middle of the night.

“He gets us,” Nordberg, 54, said of Trump as he stood outside the arena, where he and his friend were among the first 100 or so supporters awaiting entrance.

Smith agreed. The retired cabinet maker, 51, who claimed his work dried up because of an influx of “illegal immigrants" would do his job for half the pay, said the president is “doing his best to keep his promises” and put the American people first.

More: Reinvigorated Trump returns to Michigan for re-election rally

“Even Republicans in Congress are trying to put stumbling blocks in his path,” Smith said. “They want the status quo. These people have not done anything in decades, and then Donald Trump comes in here and gets stuff done.”

The Michigan Democratic Party is set to hold a "rise above rally" near the arena at the Rose Parks Circle to protest Trump's campaign stop and "call for action and solutions on the fundamental issues facing us all, like health care, education, clean water, equality, immigrant rights, support for our military veterans, jobs, the economy and more."

Enthusiastic pro-Trump crowds stretched across several city blocks lined with vendors selling re-election shirts and the ubiquitous red hats that have become the uniform of the president's faithful followers. The scene hearkened back to three years earlier, when Trump capped his 2016 campaign with a late-night rally in the West Michigan city.

Early polls suggest Trump is starting his re-election bid in a difficult spot. In a late-January poll of 600 likely Michigan voters conducted by the Glengariff Group Inc., 31 percent said they wanted to re-elect Trump, 53 percent said they would choose someone new and 15 percent said their decision would depend on who the Democratic nominee is.

But supporters, who trashed polls that had Trump down in the run-up to the 2016 election, expressed confidence in his chances.

Helen Bergstrom, 87, traveled from Cheboygan to Rockford, where she met up with her daughter for the final drive to Grand Rapids.

“I’ve never been to a presidential rally in my whole life,” she said, “and it’s coming to an end soon, so I didn’t want to miss it.”

Bergstrom, carrying a Cheboygan 4 Trump sign, said she loves “everything about” the president — except for his critical comments about the late Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, who had been held as a prisoner of war for five years in North Vietnam.

“My husband was a Purple Heart from World War II, and I didn’t like it when (Trump) said he liked guys that didn’t get caught,” Bergstrom said. “That was the only thing that bothered me, and it still does. But I just love (Trump) and his wife and his family. I’ve got pictures of them, and I just wanted to be here so bad.”

Jill Moyer, 42, drove from Everett Township to get in line by 8 a.m. The substitute teacher, who is studying to be a social studies teacher, touted Trump as a man of the people despite his personal wealth.

“I like that he has no corporate backing,” Moyer said, standing beside her teen-age daughter who suggested they attend the rally but hasn’t yet decided who she’ll vote for in her first presidential election.

“He can say what he wants, do what he wants, without having corporate businesses tell him what to do with their money. He has no one owning him, so to speak.”

Grand Rapids officials were set to close down several streets and parking ramps surrounding the arena on Thursday afternoon for Trump's rally, predicting between 10,000 and 12,000 attendees while warning of heavy traffic and possible delays.

Law enforcement officers from the Grand Rapids and Wyoming police departments, the Kent County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police will direct traffic and ensure public safety, the city said Tuesday.

Trump teased his rally in a Thursday morning tweet storm in which he also lashed out at the mainstream media, criticized Mexico for failing to stop illegal immigration into the United States and more.

"Will be heading to Grand Rapids, Michigan, tonight for a Big Rally," the president wrote. "Will be talking about the many exciting things that are happening to our Country, but also the car companies, & others, that are pouring back into Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North & South Carolina & all over!"

Trump's repeated pledges to grow the auto industry and return jobs from overseas have been partially undermined by General Motor Co.’s plans to lay off thousands of employees and idle four plants, including Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly and Warren Transmission in Metro Detroit.

The president assailed the automaker last week in Ohio, demanding GM keep open its assembly plant in Lordstown that has stopped operations. Trump continued his pressure on GM and the United Auto Workers, again demanding they speed up negotiations.

Amid Trump's barrage of criticism, GM last week confirmed it will invest $300 million in its Orion Assembly Plant to build a new electric Chevrolet that was originally slated for production overseas.

Separately, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is seeking state and local incentives for plans to invest $4.5 billion in five Michigan plants and create 6,500 jobs in Metro Detroit.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, said Trump's visit would be "overshadowed by his many broken promises to hard-working families" across the state and country.

"As a candidate, Trump came to Michigan and promised not one auto plant would close," Kildee said. "But two years later, multiple car plants have been shuttered across the Midwest and thousands of auto workers have been laid off."

The rally is Trump's 18th in Michigan and his sixth in the Grand Rapids area since 2015, according to his campaign. It is his first trip to Michigan since April 2018 when he rallied in Macomb County's Washington Township instead of attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner.

Michigan has seen job growth for nine straight years, dating back to before Trump's time in office. The state added roughly 54,900 jobs in 2018, and University of Michigan economists in January projected smaller but continued gains of 25,700 jobs in 2019, 34,400 in 2020 and 32,100 in 2021.

Job growth in the manufacturing center has been slowing and is expected to "come to a standstill" in the next few years, University of Michigan economist Gabe Ehrlich told state lawmakers Jan. 11, citing GM layoffs, uncertainty over international trade policy and flat or declining sales by Detroit automakers.

Health care could again emerge as a major issue in 2020 after the Trump administration this week shifted its legal policy on the Affordable Care Act, arguing the law should be overturned.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Bloomfield Township Democrat who is up for re-election in 2020, has used the president's rally to raise money for his campaign, saying Thursday on Twitter that the Trump administration "is pushing (again) to end protections for Michiganders with preexisting conditions."

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/28/donald-trump-grand-rapids-rally/3297878002/