Ashley Shade (Photo: Lansing Police Department)

Lansing – Police say they’ve arrested a Lansing woman who had been sought since earlier this month after authorities found the body of her 6-day-old daughter in her car.

Lansing police say 35-year-old Ashley Shade was arraigned Thursday for failure to appear in court in a 2016 assault and battery case.

Police have said the woman’s Toyota Camry was found parked March 19 but she wasn’t there. Shade and the infant were missing since the night before. The Lansing State Journal has reported that police responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at an apartment, but Shade and the baby were gone.

Police have said the baby had no signs of injury or trauma on her body, but official cause of death was pending.

