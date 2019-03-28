Oil pipeline operator Enbridge moves under the Mackinac Bridge on their way to inspect their controversial Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Using an autonomous underwater vehicle and a roving underwater vehicle over several days, the entire five-mile-long pipeline, which rests on supports along the bottom of Lake Michigan, will have been covered by both sonar and visual means. (Photo: John L. Russell, Special to Detroit News, John L. Russell, Special to Detr)

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday in a legal opinion that the law that created the authority to approve Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel agreement with the state was unconstitutional “because its provisions go beyond the scope of what was disclosed in its title.”

Any court ruling that finds the law unconstitutional would apply retroactively, voiding the authority, its board and any of its actions, including the approval a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac to house Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline.

The opinion, Nessel’s first in office, was issued in response to a Jan. 1 request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Legislative Republican leaders have said they believe the law is constitutional and are expected to challenge Nessel's opinion.

The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, assembled days before the close of 2018, voted Dec. 19 to approve an agreement with Canadian firm Enbridge for the construction of a controversial 4-mile-long tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac. The project would cost up to an estimated $500 million and replace the 65-year-old dual pipelines carrying natural gas and oil under neath the Straits of Mackinac.

The approvals came before the Jan. 1 inaugurations of Whitmer and Nessel, who campaigned on promises to shut down the aging pipeline rather than allow it to operate for up to 10 years during the tunnel's construction.

Whitmer’s letter asked Nessel to “resolve any legal uncertainty” around the agreement, specifically questioning the length of appointments, the title of the law and potential conflicts with the state Constitution.

In a statement Thursday, Nessel said the law that ceded utility tunnel oversight from the Mackinac Bridge Authority to the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority violated the title-object clause of the Michigan Constitution.

The clause bars laws from encompassing “more than one object” not reflected in the title of the law and stops the Legislature from changing the bill’s original intent “as determined by its total content and not alone by its title.”

The clause was meant to stop “legislation that didn’t give lawmakers clear notice of what they were voting on,” Nessel’s office said.

The finding likely would work retroactively “and conclude that the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, its board and any action taken by the board are void from their inception.”

Check back for updates.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

(517) 371-3661

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/28/nessel-mackinac-authority-unconstitutional-endangering-line-5-tunnel/3301993002/