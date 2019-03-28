Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of two judges Thursday to fill vacancies in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Dearborn attorney Helal A. Farhat will succeed Judge Vonda Evans, who announced her retirement in January, on the court's criminal bench. Farhat's term will expire Jan. 1, 2021.

Helal Farhat (Photo: State of Michigan)

Farhat has been an attorney with the Farhat & Associates law firm in Dearborn for the past 16 years and was a magistrate judge on the 19th District Court in Dearborn from 2009-11.

The governor also named Noah P. Hood, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Michigan, to replace Judge Connie Marie Kelley, who retired from the court's Family Division in January.

Noah Hood (Photo: State of Michigan)

Before being named to his current post, Hood was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from May 2014 to December 2018, according to his LinkedIn page. His judicial term will end Jan. 1, 2021.

He is the son of Denise Page Hood, the chief judge of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, and the Rev. Dr. Nicholas Hood III, the pastor of Plymouth United Church of Christ in Detroit.

"Helal Farhat and Noah Hood are qualified legal professionals with an abundance of experience," Whitmer said. "I have full confidence that they will perform their duties with due diligence and respect."

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/28/whitmer-names-2-judges-wayne-county-circuit-bench/3302194002/