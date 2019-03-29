William Strampel (Photo: Michigan Attorney General's Office)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed another felony charge and submitted additional evidence against William Strampel, the former boss of serial pedophile Larry Nassar.

Nessell added a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against Strampel and submitted four photographs found on Strampel’s Michigan State University work computer of selfies of scantily clad women wearing MSU apparel or insignia. The AG also submitted a a video from Strampel’s work computer that shows Nassar performing a “treatment” on a female patient without gloves.

The charge and evidence come nine months after Strampel's preliminary hearing on two other charges: misconduct by a public official, a five-year felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual misconduct, a high court misdemeanor. Strampel also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

During the June hearing, medical school student Jessica Neuroth testified that the former dean of the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine grabbed her buttocks at a university social function.

The additional charge, filed Wednesday, is "predicated on the legal theory that Dean Strampel committed his sexual assault during the course of another felony — misconduct in office — which satisfies the elements of second-degree CSC," according to documents filed in Ingham County Circuit Court.

"Jessica Neuroth explained that after Dean Strampel had told her on an earlier occasion that he could 'destroy' her ability to work as a doctor in the future because he was 'very well connected,' he grabbed her buttocks purposefully at a scholarship dinner," according to the court documents.

"The prosecution’s theory is that William Strampel committed this sexual assault against Neuroth with impunity and without fear of being held to account because of his role as Dean of the medical school based on the evidence presented at the preliminary examination," the documents continued.

Former special prosecutor William Forsyth filed the earlier charges against Strampel, alleging that the former medical school dean misused his power as a public official to demean, degrade, proposition, and assault female medical students for his own sexual gratification.

Strampel's attorney, John D. Dakmak, could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

A trial date is set for May 28.

In court documents, prosecutors say Strampel failed to monitor patient care requirements placed on Nassar, a longtime MSU doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.

The requirements were ordered after a 2014 Title IX complaint cleared Nassar of sexual misconduct, resulting in more assaults on patients.

Nassar, a former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor, has since been sentenced to a de facto life term in prison for molesting scores of young women over more than two decades.

