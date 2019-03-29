Woman who says husband was beaten loses appeal
Muskegon – A woman who claimed her husband was beaten by co-workers on a sailboat before his body was found in a western Michigan lake has lost a key decision at the state appeals court.
Experts who examined Robert Muhammad’s body said he died from an accidental drowning in Muskegon Lake in 2014. But Yreva Muhammad filed a lawsuit on behalf of her husband’s estate, alleging that his Grand Rapids co-workers assaulted him.
Kent County Judge Joseph Rossi dismissed the case, declared the lawsuit frivolous and even ordered Muhammad’s estate to pay $900,000 in attorney fees. The appeals court says there wasn’t a “scintilla of evidence” supporting the assault theory before the lawsuit was filed.
But the court says the judge needs to hold a hearing on the issue of legal fees.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.