Bingham Farms — The Michigan Humane Society plans to take in beagles that were allegedly fed fungicides in tests at a west Michigan laboratory, officials said.

"We are happy to announce that we have reached an agreement with Corteva Agriscience regarding the placement of the beagles from the study," the group said in a statement Friday. "We are pleased with their decision to work with us and look forward to a new beginning for each of these animals."

The humane society said the dogs will be transported to its facilities within two weeks for evaluation and care. The society will then explore placement options, according to the statement.

"We will announce a timeframe for when these beagles will be available for adoption and details regarding adoption applications via our social channels as soon as possible," officials said. "Our focus right now is on working toward positive re-homing opportunities for each of the animals."

Earlier this month, the humane society released findings of an undercover investigation conducted last year at Charles River Laboratories' Mattawan location. The group claims the facility was contracted to use 36 beagles in a one-year pesticide test for a new fungicide developed through Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont.

