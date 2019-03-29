Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after being found face down in a backyard pool in west Michigan. (Photo: File)

Georgetown Township – Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after being found face down in a backyard pool in west Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says officers and local first responders were called Thursday afternoon to a home in Georgetown Township and the teen was pulled from the pool.

The sheriff’s office says the teen was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition and the Kent County medical examiner’s office later notified them that he died.

A release from the sheriff’s office says family members were home at the time he was found. The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The death is under investigation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/29/teen-dies-backyard-pool/39274375/