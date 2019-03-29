Tahquamenon Falls State Park encompasses close to 50,000 acres stretching over 13 miles. (Photo: Michigan State Parks)

Michigan State Police say a serious situation Friday at one of the state parks in the Upper Peninsula has been resolved.

Michigan State Police locked down the Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Luce County for over an hour.

Roads and traffic leading up to the park and nearby schools were closed while police searched the area.

Around 12 p.m., officials with the Sault Ste. Marie Post told The Detroit News: "We have a serious situation going on right now. Roads are shut down and no traffic is being allowed up towards the park."

Tahquamenon Falls State Park encompasses close to 50,000 acres stretching over 13 miles. The centerpiece of the park is the Tahquamenon River with its waterfalls. The Upper Falls is one the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi, according to its website. It has a drop of nearly 50 feet and is more than 200 feet across.

