The number of measles cases in Michigan hit 30 on Monday, April 1, 2019, according to state health officials. (Photo: Vernon Bryant, AP, file)

Michigan health officials have confirmed eight more cases of measles, bringing this year's state total to 30.

The eight new cases were in Oakland County, bringing the county total to 29. Wayne County has one confirmed case.

This is the highest level of cases that Michigan has experienced since 1994, when 26 cases were reported over 12 months, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan is contributing to 387 measles cases in 15 states that the country has amassed in the first three months of this year, surpassing the count of 372 cases for all of 2018, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Oakland County Health Division warned residents that it was critical to become vaccinated against the highly contagious disease. People who aren't vaccinated are highly likely to catch the disease if exposed to it, health experts say.

Symptoms of measles usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include a high fever; cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; and tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin.

If residents are unsure whether they have had measles in the past, or unsure they have been vaccinated, they should receive vaccinations, said Leigh-Anne Stafford with the Oakland County health office.

In Oakland County, vaccinations are available at health division offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays.

The north Oakland County health center is located at Building 34 East at 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac. The south Oakland County health center is located at 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield.

So far 2,005 vaccinations have been given in Oakland County since March 14.

In Wayne County, the health department offers vaccinations at 33030 Van Born Road in Wayne.

The office hours are Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the office is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

